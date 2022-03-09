Advertisement

Woman raising 7 siblings after mother dies from COVID-19, receives new car

A woman with spina bifida and raising her siblings received a new car. (Source: WKRC, Family Photos, Surveillance Video)
By David Winter
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) – A young woman who has faced her share of hardships caught a break earlier this week.

A good Samaritan spearheaded fundraising efforts to help get Kenzie Feltner a car after learning she was left to care for her seven siblings.

Feltner’s mother died of COVID-19 and her father suffered a brain injury from a devastating collision, leaving the 21-year-old, who was born with spina bifida, to care for her brothers and sisters.

“My mom would want me to still take on the world like she would. So, I’ve learned that I’ve got to have a positive mindset and just live how she lived,” Feltner said.

Feltner had a great attitude but didn’t have a car with hand controls to get herself, her dad and her siblings around town.

Greg Insco, who was good friends with her mom, wanted to help the Feltner family and decided to help raise money to buy them a car.

Insco held a fundraiser at his business and created a social media campaign to raise $7,000 to buy Feltner a 2013 Nissan.

Just after Insco purchased the car, the transmission went out. He took it to a dealership in the area that donated a $2,000 transmission for free.

Insco calls the car, “a giant hug from the community” for a young woman who deserves a little good luck.

Copyright 2022 WKRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

