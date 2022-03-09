Wood County Schools continues superintendent search; All-State musicians honored during B.O.E. meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During the Wood County Board of Education’s regular meeting on March 8, President Justin Raber congratulated Superintendent Will Hosaflook on his upcoming position as the new superintendent for Jackson County Schools. He will be taking up the new role beginning July 1. The board is still actively searching for the open position which they hope to have filled by the end of March.

Members of the board recognized the all-state band, orchestra, and solo and ensemble members from Wood County that represented their respective schools at their all-state conferences.

West Virginia All-State Band:

Erin Carmicle - 1st Chair Bassoon - PSHS

Joshua Cramlet - 4th Chair Euphonium - WHS

Christian Deem - 2nd Chair Tuba - PHS

Alyssan Dowler - 11th Chair Clarinet - PSHS

Briella Goldenberg 1st Chair Clarinet Orchestra - PSHS

Adam Hatcher 2nd Chair Horn - WHS

Della Mathers - 12th chair Clarinet - PSHS

West Virginia All-State Orchestra

Zoe Daugherty - Violin - WHS

Payton Woodard - Violin - WHS

West Virginia All-State Solo and Ensemble

Abigail Ferrell - Alto Saxophone - PSHS

Claira Goff - Tenor Saxophone - PSHS

Zoe King - Voice - WMS

Harper Lawrence - Voice - PHS

Garrett Lewis - Baritone Saxophone - PSHS

Anna Martin - Voice - PHS

Audrey Sundstrom - Alto Saxophone - PSHS

Natalie Scott - Clairinet - BMS

