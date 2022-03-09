Wood County Schools continues superintendent search; All-State musicians honored during B.O.E. meeting
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - During the Wood County Board of Education’s regular meeting on March 8, President Justin Raber congratulated Superintendent Will Hosaflook on his upcoming position as the new superintendent for Jackson County Schools. He will be taking up the new role beginning July 1. The board is still actively searching for the open position which they hope to have filled by the end of March.
Members of the board recognized the all-state band, orchestra, and solo and ensemble members from Wood County that represented their respective schools at their all-state conferences.
West Virginia All-State Band:
Erin Carmicle - 1st Chair Bassoon - PSHS
Joshua Cramlet - 4th Chair Euphonium - WHS
Christian Deem - 2nd Chair Tuba - PHS
Alyssan Dowler - 11th Chair Clarinet - PSHS
Briella Goldenberg 1st Chair Clarinet Orchestra - PSHS
Adam Hatcher 2nd Chair Horn - WHS
Della Mathers - 12th chair Clarinet - PSHS
West Virginia All-State Orchestra
Zoe Daugherty - Violin - WHS
Payton Woodard - Violin - WHS
West Virginia All-State Solo and Ensemble
Abigail Ferrell - Alto Saxophone - PSHS
Claira Goff - Tenor Saxophone - PSHS
Zoe King - Voice - WMS
Harper Lawrence - Voice - PHS
Garrett Lewis - Baritone Saxophone - PSHS
Anna Martin - Voice - PHS
Audrey Sundstrom - Alto Saxophone - PSHS
Natalie Scott - Clairinet - BMS
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.