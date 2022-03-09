W.Va. senator worries film tax credit could aid Bette Midler

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia senators have passed a bill that would reinstate the state’s film tax credit.

The vote came after a Republican lawmaker spoke against the legislation, saying it benefits Hollywood while ``the people of West Virginia are left hanging out to dry.’’

Republican Sen. Robert Karnes said he has a problem when ``Bette Midler qualifies for millions of dollars in tax credits.’’

Using the proposed tax credit, filmmakers could recoup up to 27% of spending on movies and television shows in West Virginia that cost at least $50,000 to make.

Midler called West Virginians ``poor, illiterate and strung out’' in a tweet after Sen. Joe Manchin refused to support President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.