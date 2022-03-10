Advertisement

City of Parkersburg gives over $56 thousand to Children’s Home Society

WTAP News @ 5- Children's Home Society
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Parkersburg is helping a local non-profit that addresses late adolescent and young adult homelessness.

Parkersburg officials are providing more than $56 thousand to the Children’s Home Society.

The non-profit specializes in providing help for kids and adults ages 16 through 22 who have no home.

Some of these include giving them a place to stay, food, clothes and basic necessities.

City officials and those with the non-profit say that this will go a long way to help with the growing need.

“These young people are basically on the streets and being homeless puts them at risk of substance use, criminal activity, and possibly trafficking. So, the quicker we can get them off the street and housed, the more that they are able to be successful as adults,” says Children’s Home Society programming director, Denise Hughes.

The Children’s Home Society says that they are currently helping 23 people with a few others on a waitlist.

This money will be going to the rental assistance fund.

“We’ve been fortunate to work with Children’s Home Society and many other organizations to administer programs like the tenant-based rental assistance program. Because without them, a lot of this work would be a lot more challenging,” says Parkersburg development director, Ryan Barber.

You can see how you can help this non-profit by calling 304- 485-0650.

