Court weighs penalties for multiple open meeting violations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state Supreme Court is weighing whether violations of Ohio’s open meetings law should be punished by single or multiple $500 fines.

At issue before the court is a township in northeastern Ohio found to have illegally gone into executive session eight times in 2016.

A judge issued an injunction ordering the township to discontinue the action, and levied a $500 fine as part of the injunction.

A state appeals court rejected a challenge of that decision by the man who filed the original complaint against Rootstown Township.

That man and his attorney argue that each violation, not the overall injunction, should incur a $500 fine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.