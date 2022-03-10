Advertisement

Court weighs penalties for multiple open meeting violations

The state Supreme Court is weighing whether violations of Ohio's open meetings law should be...
The state Supreme Court is weighing whether violations of Ohio’s open meetings law should be punished by single or multiple $500 fines.(Ohio Supreme Court)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state Supreme Court is weighing whether violations of Ohio’s open meetings law should be punished by single or multiple $500 fines.

At issue before the court is a township in northeastern Ohio found to have illegally gone into executive session eight times in 2016.

A judge issued an injunction ordering the township to discontinue the action, and levied a $500 fine as part of the injunction.

A state appeals court rejected a challenge of that decision by the man who filed the original complaint against Rootstown Township.

That man and his attorney argue that each violation, not the overall injunction, should incur a $500 fine.

