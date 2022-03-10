Court weighs penalties for multiple open meeting violations
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state Supreme Court is weighing whether violations of Ohio’s open meetings law should be punished by single or multiple $500 fines.
At issue before the court is a township in northeastern Ohio found to have illegally gone into executive session eight times in 2016.
A judge issued an injunction ordering the township to discontinue the action, and levied a $500 fine as part of the injunction.
A state appeals court rejected a challenge of that decision by the man who filed the original complaint against Rootstown Township.
That man and his attorney argue that each violation, not the overall injunction, should incur a $500 fine.
