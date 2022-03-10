Glouster man arrested after drugs, cash, firearm seized

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Jeffery Hammon, 41, of Glouster, was arrested on the morning of March 10, after an investigation resulted in the finding of drugs, drug money, and a firearm.

After being arrested at a Goluster residence, Hammon was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Hammon had an active warrant for parole violation from a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity stemming from past alleged drug activity.

A search of the residence was conducted by the Adult Parole Authority, along with the Glouster Police Department and the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, authorities found suspected heroin, and methamphetamine, a handgun, and more than $600 cash.

The investigation is still on-going and additional charges could still be coming for Hammon.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.