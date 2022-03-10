Homicide investigation in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the West Virginia State Police, on March 8 troopers from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death call in 600 block of Carson road near Mason, West Virginia.

There was a deceased body found at the location. The body was identified as a white male however at this time his name will not be released due to the pending investigation.

The victim was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Investigators are in the process of trying to track down any leads in the case. If you have any information that can help with the investigation, please reach out to the West Virginia State Police Point Pleasant Detachment at 304-675-0850.

