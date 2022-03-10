Jordan’s Way helping to raise $15 thousand for Humane Society of Ohio Valley

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley got a visit from the non-profit, “Jordan’s Way.”

The group is dedicated to raising funds for animal shelters and helping people adopt longer resident animals.

“I try to highlight all of the people, the animals, the dogs, the cats,” says Jordan’s Way president, Kris Rotonda. “So, it’s exposure, it’s fundraising, and, of course, we have a lot of fun here as well.”

And some of the fun activities include “pooch smooches,” exercise challenges and getting in the dog cages to help the shelter reach its $15 thousand goal.

City officials, law enforcement and business owners got in on the action as well for this event.

Which is something executive director, Karissa Reynolds says is something the shelter is excited to see.

“Part of our goal this year, and forever on, is to become more community centered,” says Reynolds. “And to see so many people and so many officials from our city come out just to help our shelter, some of which I’m meeting for the first time, is just has been great.”

Reynolds says that she is appreciative for this opportunity as the shelter is seeing a significant increase in animals coming in.

“We have taken in so many dogs. Even in the past three months. We took in a horde of about 15 dogs. And we’ve been taking in strays – four or five strays – every single day,” says Reynolds. “So, it’s become a little overwhelming.”

Jordan’s way broadcasted the entire event through its Facebook live.

Mainly to help show viewers who the people are at the shelter.

“Having the people that work here, the volunteers, all of the employees that are a part of the shelter. Seeing them a part of it, laughing, smiling. I think that’s important for people that are viewing to watch. It just shows more of the transparency inside the building,” says Rotonda.

The fundraiser to donate to the Humane Society is continuing until next Tuesday.

You can donate by clicking the link to help with vetting expenses and food for the animals amongst the money things being covered.

