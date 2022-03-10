Justice: 2 Pepsi facilities coming to WV

Advertisement

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pepsi will be building two warehouse and distribution facilities in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.

Justice says the facilities will cost a combined $32.5 million.

They’re projected to be built by the end of the year.

One facility will be built in Ona and the other in Scott Depot.

Together, they’ll employ 185 people.

Construction is already underway on the facility in Ona, which is scheduled to open next month.

Pepsi already employs about 700 people in the state.

