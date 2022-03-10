Local robotics team selected to compete at state competition

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Technical Center VEX robotics team is off to states.

Walk into a vex robotics practice session and you’ll find kids coding, engineering, and scoring points.

Hunter Morrison, a senior team member, explained how their competitions work.

“You’re supposed to score those big goals. You score them by dragging them to your side or putting them on top of the teeter totter.”

Team members said it’s their driving and coding skills that earned them their spot at the state competition.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time working on these robots back here - a lot of different iterations,” Morrison said.

And while their skills may be impressive, it’s a result of months of practice.

Coach Jared Voldness said of the process, “It’s an up and down rollercoaster just like any kind of competitions are. You go from…you go from winning to losing to this breaks gotta fix before your next match to make sure you can compete.”

That dedication is finally paying off.

“They’re doing it as a part of their class but they also have classwork. They got a major senior project going on - so they’re always working on something,” Voldness said.

While it may be a lot of work, the pay-off is worth it.

Morrison said it’s his favorite part.

“..., you spend weeks trying to build and design something that actually works then going to competition and seeing that it works is really exciting.”

Another team member Mason Westfall added, “I like building it - more of a hands on…just putting it all together.”

The state competition will be this weekend. We’re wishing all our local competitors the best of luck!

