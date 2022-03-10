Advertisement

Marietta Police Department’s plan to stay within budget if gas prices continue to increase

WTAP News @ 5- Marietta PD prepared to stay in budget if gas increases VOSOT
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -While many of us may be shocked about the increase in the price of gas lately, the Marietta Police Department has a game plan in order to stay within their gasoline budget if prices climb even more.

Marietta Police Chief Aaron Nedeff said the department hasn’t made any moves yet to save on gas but says they know what they will do if gas prices continue to climb. Nedeff said they would likely implement strategies that they did back in 2008 when gas prices were around $4 a gallon.

“We instituted downtown foot patrol at least one car, instead of having a car drive around it was an officer walking around,” Nedeff said.

“We do have some bike officers here. Those are options we can explore to help keep services up without cutting back too much.”

Nedeff said each officer usually drives about 50 to 70 miles per shift. He said because it’s still early in the year, they have a good grasp on how much they have allocated in their budget for gas and that they won’t take any drastic measures as long as gas prices don’t go up more.

