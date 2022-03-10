Advertisement

A mother’s search for her missing son brings her to the Mid-Ohio Valley

Maria Andrews talks through her plan of action for the day with a friend.
Maria Andrews talks through her plan of action for the day with a friend.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Maria Andrews is on a mission to find her son Bryn Hargreaves, who’s been missing since January.

It’s a journey no mother wants to make. When Andrews found out her son was missing, she flew from her home in the U.K. to the U.S., searching to no avail.

However, there have been alleged sightings in our area, which brings her to the Mid-Ohio Valley, handing out flyers, trying to spread the word.

Bryn Hargreaves was dealing with serious health issues among other unfortunate circumstances before he went missing.

Officials are concerned for his welfare, and of course, so is his family.

His mother said, “If you’re listening, Bryn - if anyone is with Bryn, if anyone knows where he is, then get a message to him from me. Tell him I love him and I miss him so much.” She continued, “Everyone wants to help you and, if we can, we can do that and, if you choose you don’t want to, then just tell us you’re okay.”

Bryn Hargreaves is about 6′2, has a tattoo of his family crest on his right shoulder, and looks athletic as he used to play professional rugby. He is also from the U.K., so he has an accent.

A picture of Bryn Hargreaves.
A picture of Bryn Hargreaves.
His family crest tattoo.
His family crest tattoo.
A picture of Bryn Hargreaves.
A picture of Bryn Hargreaves.

If you see someone who matches this description, please contact local authorities.

You can also leave anonymous tips at findbrynjack.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

