Mustangs cross Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge, part of 5,000-mile ride

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - You may have seen a herd of mustangs crossing the Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge Thursday afternoon... one of the riders tells us, they are doing it for a cause.

FEAR: “Yeah, so we started in September of 2021, and we plan on finishing in November of this year, 2022.”

Lisanne Fear says she grew up on a 55,000-acre ranch in Wyoming and that it’s been her goal to turn riding into a livelihood.

FEAR: “I just didn’t know that it was going to be riding 5,000 miles across the country to inspire 5,000 adoptions.”

Fear is working with Mustang Discovery Ride.

According to the organization, there are more than 50,000 wild horses currently in holding pens across America.

They believe “each and every one deserves a loving home.”

And they’ve already seen some success.

FEAR: “So, we’ve had a few people want to adopt mustangs, but we had a burro – a wild born donkey – traveling with us for a little bit of the trip and we’ve actually had more... inspired more burro adoptions than mustang adoptions currently.”

She says they started their ride off Cape Henlopen in Delaware and still have quite a journey ahead of them.

FEAR: “Destination is California. Originally, on the map it goes into San Francisco... but we can’t legally cross the Golden Gate Bridge on our horses, so we’ll be actually finishing up closer to Napa.”

Fear says their schedule is flexible, which allows them to stop for interviews like this one.

It also allowed them to wait out the winter weather in the Mountain State.

FEAR: “I have to say... West Virginia... we have loved you. The people here have been so kind. We’ve had a family, the Morgan family, they kind of adopted us along the way and they’ve been super helpful, and we just couldn’t do it... do this trip without the kindness of others so... yeah, we really appreciate that. But we could do without the stink bugs. That’s for sure.”

If you want to follow Fear’s journey, you can find her on Facebook and Instagram at Mustang Discovery Ride.

FEAR: “We’re bringing America’s horses to the Americans, and it’s just an absolute crazy ride.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.