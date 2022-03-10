New Big Blue Bridge in W. Va. reopens after 2016 flood damage

CLENDENIN, W. Va. (AP) - A bridge in central West Virginia that has been closed since it was damaged during historic floods in 2016 has reopened.

Gov. Jim Justice said the completion of the Big Blue Bridge near Clendenin means 14 families will have consistent road access to their homes again.

Since the flooding, residents of Big Sandy Avenue have only had low-water crossing access.

In addition to helping residents reach their homes, the new bridge will allow first responders to reach families during emergencies.

Spanning 310 feet, the new Big Blue Bridge is the largest of 43 bridges that have now been reconstructed after damage from the 2016 floods. It reopened this week.

