Obituary: Gibson, Delorce M.

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Delorce M. Gibson, 92, of Elizabeth, WV, surrounded by her loved ones, passed away at home following a brief illness. Born in Brohard, WV, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Lillie Mae Lewis Newbrough. She was married to the late Lyle Joseph Gibson, Sr., for 44 years.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Joseph Newbrough, Opal Burrows, Faye Lynch, Grant Newbrough and Clarence Newbrough.

She was a graduate of Wirt County High School and worked in the sheriff’s office 11 1/2 years. Delorce enjoyed deer hunting and riding 4-wheelers with her late husband.

She is survived by her son Lyle Joseph “Joe” Gibson, Jr.; siblings Inis Swisher and Robert Newbrough and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at K of P Cemetery. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Gibson family.

