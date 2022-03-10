Advertisement

Obituary: Hickman, Susan G.

Susan G. Hickman Obit
Susan G. Hickman Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Susan G. Hickman, 77, of Waverly, WV passed away Wednesday March 9, 2022 surrounded by her family.  She was born on March 8, 1945 in El Dorado, Arkansas a daughter of the late Edward and Lillian (Pierce) Garison.

She was a stay at home mom while her daughter was growing up.  She was a very involved mom as a homeroom mom, and active in the PTA.  She also helped with the local girl scout troop and 4-H club. She worked at PicWay and Payless Shoes stores as an Assistant Manager. She loved to shop, have lunch with her daughter, and spend time with her granddaughter.

She is survived by her daughter Kellie Seese (Scott) of Vienna, granddaughter Gabriella Seese, sisters-in-law Rebecca Kingery (Roger) and Charlotte Hickman, brother-in-law David Hickman, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Deane F. Hickman.

Services will be Monday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery North.  Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM and Monday one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Holly Freed, Journey Hospice, and the staff of Stonerise Belmont for the excellent care and love they showed.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to The OSU Foundation,  Susan Hickman Fund #313702,  PO Box 710811 Columbus, OH 43271.

