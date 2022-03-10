Advertisement

Parkersburg South wins regionals, advances to state tournament

Parkersburg South defeats Huntington to advance to the state tournament
Parkersburg South defeats Huntington to advance to the state tournament(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots boy’s basketball team is heading to Charleston, as they win the Class AAAA Region 4 championship at home over Huntington 76 to 64.

The Patriots clinch the 3 seed in Class AAAA, and will take on the 6 seed Wheeling Park Patriots on Thursday, March 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Cyrus Traugh, and Jackson Smith led the way for Parkersburg South, notching 21 points each, while Ashton Mooney contributed 18 points in the win.

Parkersburg South advances to the tournament for the first time since 2020, and will look to win their first state championship in boy’s basketball since 2003.

