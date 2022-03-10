Social services staff will still see raises, secretary says

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s social services agency secretary says he intends for employees in the state’s foster care system to get 15% raises.

That’s after lawmakers essentially gutted a bill to provide the increases.

Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch says the agency will collapse open positions to provide the much-needed raises to child protective services employees.

The statement came after a letter from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice read during Thursday’s meeting that gave Crouch permission to eliminate open positions in order to provide raises.

In West Virginia, more than 6,000 children are in the care of the state and there is a 30% vacancy rate for foster care employees.

