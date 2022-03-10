Two car wreck on State Route 47, one driver with a suspended license

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A wreck between a pickup and sedan happened this early evening at the State Route 47 and I-77 intersection.

The time of the crash was at 5:30 in the afternoon.

According to authorities, the truck made contact with the sedan when the driver of the sedan had the right of way.

However, officials say that the driver of the red sedan is driving on a suspended license due to multiple unpaid citations.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries but declined transportation to a hospital.

Authorities say the driver will be brought to court at a later date.

West Virginia State Police, Saint Joe’s Ambulance and Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department were all on scene.

We will continue to update this story as it continues.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.