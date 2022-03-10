Advertisement

WATCH: Authorities struggle to capture cow running loose on freeway

Authorities in Los Angeles struggled to capture a cow running loose on the 210 freeway Wednesday afternoon. (Source: KCAL/KCBS)
By Tena Ezzedine
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(KCAL/KCBS) - Authorities in Los Angeles had quite the time trying to capture a loose cow on the freeway Wednesday afternoon.

Several agencies responded to try to guide the cow off the road. They corralled it onto an off-ramp, but then the animal got spooked and ran right back onto the 210 freeway.

Eventually, officials penned the cow in a parking lot, where it walked up some concrete stairs and then found a dirt driveway leading to a farm.

Wranglers finally captured the cow and are trying to determine where it came from so they can return it.

