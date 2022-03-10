Waterford High School girls basketball team gets a community send-off

WATERFORD Ohio (WTAP) - This weekend, athletes from around Ohio are heading to Dayton for the 47th annual OHSAA State Girls Basketball Tournament.

For the second straight year, the Mid-Ohio Valley is being represented by the Waterford High School Lady Wildcats.

On Thursday morning, a sea of green could be seen in Waterford, as the community came out to both Waterford Elementary School and Waterford High School to show their support for the team before they headed off to the state tournament.

After losing in the semifinals last year, the players say they are going into the tournament this year with one goal in mind. That goal is to win a state championship.

The players also said it was great to see their families and everyone in the community come out and support them.

“It’s actually amazing. It’s so cool seeing the community come out and support us and also all the kids in our elementary and high school later,” Mackenzie Suprano said.

“Yeah, it feels great to have all the support,” Lilly Franchino said.

“Yeah, it’s awesome to see all the green and all the kids,” Cara Taylor said.

The Lady Wildcats will take on Buckeye Central High School on Friday at 2 p.m.

The winner will play in the Division 4 State Championship on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

