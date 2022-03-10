Advertisement

Waterford High School girls basketball team gets a community send-off

WTAP News @ Noon- Waterford Lady Wildcats
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD Ohio (WTAP) - This weekend, athletes from around Ohio are heading to Dayton for the 47th annual OHSAA State Girls Basketball Tournament.

For the second straight year, the Mid-Ohio Valley is being represented by the Waterford High School Lady Wildcats.

On Thursday morning, a sea of green could be seen in Waterford, as the community came out to both Waterford Elementary School and Waterford High School to show their support for the team before they headed off to the state tournament.

After losing in the semifinals last year, the players say they are going into the tournament this year with one goal in mind. That goal is to win a state championship.

The players also said it was great to see their families and everyone in the community come out and support them.

“It’s actually amazing. It’s so cool seeing the community come out and support us and also all the kids in our elementary and high school later,” Mackenzie Suprano said.

“Yeah, it feels great to have all the support,” Lilly Franchino said.

“Yeah, it’s awesome to see all the green and all the kids,” Cara Taylor said.

The Lady Wildcats will take on Buckeye Central High School on Friday at 2 p.m.

The winner will play in the Division 4 State Championship on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Andrews talks through her plan of action for the day with a friend.
A mother’s search for her missing son brings her to the Mid-Ohio Valley
New Parkersburg vendor mall opening soon
New Parkersburg vendor mall opening soon
Matt Kimes was approved as Parkersburg High School's new football coach
Matt Kimes approved as new Parkersburg High School football coach
A West Virginia teen accused of killing four family members will be tried as an adult.
West Virginia teen to be tried as adult in killing of his family
Memorial Bridge closure
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge will be shut down for repairs starting March 15, 2022

Latest News

Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch says the agency will collapse...
Social services staff will still see raises, secretary says
The state Supreme Court is weighing whether violations of Ohio’s open meetings law should be...
Court weighs penalties for multiple open meeting violations
Gov. Jim Justice said the completion of the Big Blue Bridge near Clendenin means 14 families...
New Big Blue Bridge in W. Va. reopens after 2016 flood damage
WTAP News @ 11 - Jordan's Way
WTAP News @ 11 - Jordan's Way