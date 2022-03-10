Wood County preparing for blast of winter weather

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a few weeks off, officials across Wood County are back in snow-preparation mode.

Joe Pack from the West Virginia Division of Highways says that his supervisors and managers have been monitoring the weather reports and have already started to make schedules for their drivers.

Despite the mild conditions of late, Pack says that we are still in what he calls “Snow Removal and Ice Control Season.”

He says this means all equipment, such as salt trucks and snow plows, is still mounted and ready to be used.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Pack says he is expecting a “normal snowfall.”

Pack says the Division of Highways is currently receiving salt deliveries throughout the state.

He believes salt levels are at an adequate level to combat this weekend’s snow.

He reminds that when driving on any non-dry roads...

1) Reduce speed

2) Give other cars more room, especially salt trucks and snow plows

3) Expect the unexpected.

