WVU-Parkersburg waiting for approval for roughly five percent tuition increase

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg will increase tuition for the first time in three years.

School officials say that they are awaiting approval for an increase of nearly five percent (4.87 percent).

College president, Dr. Chris Gilmer says that the school has remained steady with not wanting to increase tuition during the pandemic.

But with the rise in prices for many expenses such as gasoline, printer cartridges, electricity, etc. are a driving force for this decision. As well as shoring up extra financial strength.

Gilmer says that the school is trying to make the price as cost effective as possible.

“We have been feeling those costs for the past two years. But while students were having to deal with all of the COVID factors and we realize that’s not gone, but we believe it is improving considerably. We’ve made the conscious choice to take all of that fiscal responsibility onto the college and not pass it along to students,” says Gilmer.

Gilmer says that the college will not be increasing tuition anytime in the near future after this decision.

The proposed tuition rate is expected to generate roughly $360 thousand for the school in additional revenue.

Rates for Associate’s degree students will go from $160 to $168 or eight dollars per credit hour or $192 per year for 12 credit hours per semester. For Bachelor’s degree students, rates will increase from $221 to $232 or $11 per credit hour or $263 per year for 12 credit hours per semester.

