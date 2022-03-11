Advertisement

Accumulating snow is expected Friday night into Saturday: Here is the latest forecast

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -With cold and snowy conditions on the way for Friday night and Saturday, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory(WTAP)

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all the counties shaded in pink. It is in effect for Washington, Athens, Meigs, Morgan, Jackson, Wood, and Pleasants counties from 7 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect from 1 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday for Wirt and Ritchie counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Noble and Monroe counties from 10 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

Friday will be pleasant and dry for most of the day, with increasing clouds and afternoon highs in the upper 50s. An approaching cold front will bring rain by late Friday evening. The rain will quickly transition over to snow, and widespread snow is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Snow showers will continue Saturday. Saturday will be colder, with temperatures in the 20s for most of the day.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WTAP)
Futurecast
Futurecast(WTAP)

3-6″ of snow will be possible across the region, with some higher totals possible. The snow will take a while to stick as road temperatures will initially be above freezing. The snow will eventually stick, and roads across the area will become slick.

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(WTAP)

We will continue to provide updates as this winter weather moves through the region.

