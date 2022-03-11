Bill to make mine bonding company greenlit despite concerns

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Lawmakers in West Virginia are divided over a bill that would establish a new private company to issue performance bonds to help coal companies pay to clean up abandoned mines.

The bill was passed by the House after both Republicans and Democrats voiced concerns about whether the state should be involved in setting up and using taxpayer money to fund a private sector company.

The company would be seeded with at least $50 million in state money.

The bill states that the funds are a loan that ``shall be paid back as credits as reclamation activities are accomplished.’’

