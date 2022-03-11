Advertisement

Bill to make mine bonding company greenlit despite concerns

A bulldozer crawls over a pile of coal at now-closed Kayenta mine on the Navajo Nation in this...
Lawmakers in West Virginia are divided over a bill that would establish a new private company to issue performance bonds to help coal companies pay to clean up abandoned mines.(Peabody Energy via Cronkite News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Lawmakers in West Virginia are divided over a bill that would establish a new private company to issue performance bonds to help coal companies pay to clean up abandoned mines.

The bill was passed by the House after both Republicans and Democrats voiced concerns about whether the state should be involved in setting up and using taxpayer money to fund a private sector company.

The company would be seeded with at least $50 million in state money.

The bill states that the funds are a loan that ``shall be paid back as credits as reclamation activities are accomplished.’’

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Andrews talks through her plan of action for the day with a friend.
A mother’s search for her missing son brings her to the Mid-Ohio Valley
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced PepsiCo will be building two facilities in the state.
Justice: 2 Pepsi facilities coming to WV
Two car wreck on State Route 47, one driver with a suspended license
Two car wreck on State Route 47, one driver with a suspended license
A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera
Bryn Hargreaves went missing in January, leaving behind his phone, wallet, and car.
Continued coverage: a mother’s search for her missing son

Latest News

Christopher Erik Mullins was placed in South Central Regional Jail.
Man arrested for vehicle arson
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he has directed state law enforcement to collect surplus...
W. Va. gov orders collection of surplus body armor for Ukraine
West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has named a new medical director for...
W. Va. names new medical director for medical services office
Officials say the Autumn Colors Express will return to West Virginia’s New River Gorge country...
Train rides through New River Gorge returning this fall