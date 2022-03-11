Bill to reinstate W. Va. film tax credit headed to governor
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A bill that would reinstate West Virginia’s film tax credit is now headed to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice.
Using the proposed tax credit, filmmakers could recoup up to 27% of spending on movies and television shows in West Virginia that cost at least $50,000 to make.
The state would have no limit on the amount of film tax incentives it can give out in a year. The program would be administered by the West Virginia Office of Economic Development.
The office would have the discretion to reject any project that ``negatively portrays the state of West Virginia.’’
