Bill to reinstate W. Va. film tax credit headed to governor

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - A bill that would reinstate West Virginia’s film tax credit is now headed to the desk of Gov. Jim Justice.

Using the proposed tax credit, filmmakers could recoup up to 27% of spending on movies and television shows in West Virginia that cost at least $50,000 to make.

The state would have no limit on the amount of film tax incentives it can give out in a year. The program would be administered by the West Virginia Office of Economic Development.

The office would have the discretion to reject any project that ``negatively portrays the state of West Virginia.’’

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.