Cat renamed ‘Dorothy’ after miraculously surviving deadly Iowa tornado

By Lauren Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMESTON, Iowa (KCCI) - A cat in Iowa used one of her nine lives when she survived a tornado over the weekend.

Because of the miraculous survival, the cat’s owner decided to rename her Dorothy, after the character from “The Wizard of Oz.”

Dorothy managed to survive the storm Saturday by hiding in a shed that was leveled by the twister.

Dorothy’s owner Patty Arnold doesn’t know how her pet survived. The cat managed to scathe by with only matted fur due to mud and debris.

“The only thing left [of the shed] was the door laying on the ground and the floor,” Arnold said. “So, I don’t know how she did it; God was with her, too.”

Arnold’s property was destroyed by the EF-2 tornado. Barns and farm equipment are now reduced to piles of rubble. She said her horse trailer and dumpster were carried a quarter of a mile away by the twister.

Officials said seven people were killed in the devastating storms that ripped through central Iowa.

