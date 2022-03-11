Continued coverage: a mother’s search for her missing son

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - We have more details on that missing person case that led a mother overseas, searching for her son.

It’s a journey no mother wants to make. When Maria Andrews found out her son was missing, she flew from her home in the United Kingdom to the U.S.

“We searched all around…poster drops, talking to people, going to places…,” she said.

Now she’s in the Mid-Ohio Valley, following the trail of alleged sightings.

“I’ve been to a couple places where there have been possible sightings of Bryn, with the intention of talking to the staff and…so they can be on the lookout for him,” she said.

Bryn Hargreaves went missing from his Morgantown home in January, according to officials.

Not too long before a missing person report was filed, someone noticed that something was amiss.

Monongalia County Sheriff Department’s lead investigator for the case, sergeant Stephen Currie, explained. “A property manager had contacted the sheriff’s department because they had noticed water running at his apartment. They went in there and they couldn’t find Mr. Hargreaves…,”

Officials found Hargreaves’ cellphone, wallet, and keys in his apartment. Hargreaves however, was nowhere to be found and his car was in the shop.

“The deputy responded to the scene and also issued a welfare check BOLO or ‘be on the lookout’, trying to find either his vehicle or him,” Currie said.

Andrews said Hargreaves was troubled before his disappearance. He was dealing with serious health issues on top of an injury from a car wreck that left him unemployed.

There have been multiple searches since officials were called to Hargreaves’ residence.

“I believe it was on February 11th there was an approximately 66 man search party - several volunteers that came out that searched the area surrounding his apartment complex…,” Currie said.

The Mountaineer Area Rescue Group has conducted multiple searches with dogs, leading the Morgantown police and fire departments’ dive team to drain a small pond to no avail.

The dogs, however, have been drawn to multiple spots at another nearby lake.

Dive Master First Sergeant Nick Schmidle elaborated. “It’s a pretty vast area so we’re going to focus on the one that most dogs have hit on first and then we’ll go to the other one and check that with sonar and see if we can see anything on their sonar.”

It’s been a brutal few months for Hargreaves family but Andrews has found support along the way.

“..., and the support of Beth and Ken and yourselves, and anyone else who’s - quite a few people out there...just gives me hope every day that I can be strong enough to find him and we just want him to come home,” she said.

Bryn Hargreaves is about 6′2, has a tattoo of his family crest on his left shoulder, and looks athletic since he used to play professional rugby. He’s also from the U.K., so he has an accent.

If you see someone who matches this description, please contact local authorities.

You can also leave anonymous tips at findbrynjack.com.

Andrews spoke, looking into the camera, “If you’re listening, Bryn - if anyone is with Bryn, if anyone knows where he is, then get a message to him from me. Tell him I love him and I miss him so much.” She then said, “Everyone wants to help you and, if we can, we can do that and, if you choose you don’t want to, then just tell us you’re okay.”

Local law enforcement has also helped with the case. The Vienna Police Department has followed multiple leads in the area but have not found anything so far.

