Karen Knotts bringing father’s story back to the Mountain State

“Tied Up in Knotts!” plays the Smoot Theatre Saturday at 8 p.m.
WTAP News @ 5- Karen Knotts at Smoot
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The daughter of legendary comedian Don Knotts is bringing her one-woman show to the Smoot Theatre Saturday night.

Don Knotts, known by many as “Barney” from “The Andy Griffith Show” is a native of Morgantown.

His daughter told us she’s thrilled to be bringing his story back to West Virginia.

Knotts says that because of her father’s performance on TV, many people think that “Don” and “Barney” are one in the same.

She says she loves sharing stories about who he really was... the man she calls, “Dad.”

Knotts says the show also deals with what it was like growing up with a famous father...

KNOTTS: “It is, like you said, it’s a very personal show. It’s... I also open up about myself. I get very personal about my own life. I grew up in Beverly Hills and it was difficult, you know? Beverly Hills is not the experience that people may think it is, not for me anyway.”

“Tied up in Knotts!” starring Karen Knotts is Saturday night at 8.

Knotts says she will be hosting a book-signing and meet-and-greet following the show at the Blennerhassett Hotel.

According to the theatre, tickets are almost sold out. Remaining seats can be reserved at https://www.smoottheatre.com/tied-up-in-knotts.html.

