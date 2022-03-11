Advertisement

Kim Stephens talks hosting NCAA division II women’s basketball tournament

Kim Stephens and the Lady Pioneers
Kim Stephens and the Lady Pioneers(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) -Tonight marks the start of this year’s Division two Women’s NCAA tournament at Glenville State.

Former Parkersburg South basketball player and current Glenville State lady Pioneers’ head coach Kim Stephens is prepping her team for their first game tonight.

Stephens, who was the team captain for Parkersburg South for the 2010, 2011 season, has been the head coach for the Pioneers for 6 seasons. Last year, the Lady Pioneers went 12-4 overall and 10-2 in conference play. They finished 2nd in the Regular Season in the South Division of the MEC. Stephens was also given All-American Honors last season as well.

Stephens saID the team’s ultimate goal is to win all their games this weekend and make it to the Elite Eight in Birmingham Alabama. And regardless of how the team does this weekend, Stephens said it’s a great experience to be the host school for this tournament.

“It’s been phenomenal. It’s definitely one of the coolest things to ever happen. We just get the opportunity to bring so many more people into Glenville,” Stephens said.

“Glenville is not the biggest town in the world, there’s not a whole lot here so it’s really cool when you get to host an NCAA event and you get eight other teams from all over the region in your gym, in your town, and it’s really nice, it’s a nice home-court advantage for us as well.”

Stephens said she owes a lot of her coaching success to her formative years playing basketball for her dad, Scott Stephens, when he was her head coach at Parkersburg South.

The Lady Pioneers are 29 and 1 overall and will play the Lady Lincoln Lions Friday night at 5.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Andrews talks through her plan of action for the day with a friend.
A mother’s search for her missing son brings her to the Mid-Ohio Valley
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced PepsiCo will be building two facilities in the state.
Justice: 2 Pepsi facilities coming to WV
Two car wreck on State Route 47, one driver with a suspended license
Two car wreck on State Route 47, one driver with a suspended license
A deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Ohio was caught on camera.
GRAPHIC: Deadly wrong-way interstate crash in Ohio caught on camera
Bryn Hargreaves went missing in January, leaving behind his phone, wallet, and car.
Continued coverage: a mother’s search for her missing son

Latest News

Magnolia defeats Williamstown
WTAP News @ 11 - Magnolia Williamstown Regional Final
Parkersburg Catholic eliminates Petersburg, will face Wyoming East in finals rematch
Parkersburg Catholic advances to Class AA finals rematch with Wyoming East
Waterford advances to the championship game in Division IV
Waterford advances to Division IV Girl’s Basketball Finals after win over Buckeye Central
St. Marys wins Regional Championship
St. Marys clinches Class AA Region One Co-Champions