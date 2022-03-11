Kim Stephens talks hosting NCAA division II women’s basketball tournament

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) -Tonight marks the start of this year’s Division two Women’s NCAA tournament at Glenville State.

Former Parkersburg South basketball player and current Glenville State lady Pioneers’ head coach Kim Stephens is prepping her team for their first game tonight.

Stephens, who was the team captain for Parkersburg South for the 2010, 2011 season, has been the head coach for the Pioneers for 6 seasons. Last year, the Lady Pioneers went 12-4 overall and 10-2 in conference play. They finished 2nd in the Regular Season in the South Division of the MEC. Stephens was also given All-American Honors last season as well.

Stephens saID the team’s ultimate goal is to win all their games this weekend and make it to the Elite Eight in Birmingham Alabama. And regardless of how the team does this weekend, Stephens said it’s a great experience to be the host school for this tournament.

“It’s been phenomenal. It’s definitely one of the coolest things to ever happen. We just get the opportunity to bring so many more people into Glenville,” Stephens said.

“Glenville is not the biggest town in the world, there’s not a whole lot here so it’s really cool when you get to host an NCAA event and you get eight other teams from all over the region in your gym, in your town, and it’s really nice, it’s a nice home-court advantage for us as well.”

Stephens said she owes a lot of her coaching success to her formative years playing basketball for her dad, Scott Stephens, when he was her head coach at Parkersburg South.

The Lady Pioneers are 29 and 1 overall and will play the Lady Lincoln Lions Friday night at 5.

