Man arrested for vehicle arson

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities have made an arrest in an arson investigation.

The man in question is Christopher Erik Mullins of Millwood. He’s being accused of third degree arson.

In early February, Parkersburg police and firefighters were called to George Street for a vehicle fire that ended up destroying a car. Samples were collected and sent to the West Virginia State Police laboratory for testing, revealing that gasoline was present on a sample. Detectives also interviewed people and reviewed surveillance video. All this led to the arrest of Mullins.

Since he failed to post his $300,000 bond, Mullins was put in South Central Regional Jail, awaiting a preliminary hearing.

All information above is according to the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page.

