No indictment for Texans QB Deshaun Watson over sex assault claims

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Houston. A judge has declined efforts by attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to delay all his depositions in connection with lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. During a court hearing Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, defense attorney Rusty Hardin asked that depositions be delayed until the end of a criminal investigation.(AP Photo/Justin Rex File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of harassment and sexual assault.

The grand jury’s decision on Friday came about a year after the women first filed their suits.

They have accused Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

Watson and his lawyers have denied the accusations.

Ten women had filed criminal complaints against Watson with Houston police, including eight who have sued him.

The civil case against Watson continues.

