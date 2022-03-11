Nutter trial to start Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The trial of a man accused in the Mother’s Day 2020 slaying of his brother is set to begin with jury selection Monday morning.

William Nutter faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his younger brother, Charles Cottle.

Authorities say Nutter shot Cottle to death after the two got into a fight at their mother’s home on Broadway Avenue in Parkersburg. Their mother, Louisa Cottle, said in court testimony that the fight began as Nutter became upset with her and the younger Cottle for waking him up while doing housework. Nutter then allegedly struck his mother and slammed her head against a wall. Louisa Cottle said her younger son then chased Nutter downstairs with a metal rod, where she heard rustling and then three gunshots. When she arrived downstairs, she said she saw Nutter shooting Charles Cottle.

Police said Cottle was shot ten times.

William Nutter has said he was defending himself during the shooting.

Nutter’s trial is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Judge Jason Wharton’s courtroom.

