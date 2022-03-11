Obituary: Baxley, J.T.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - J.T. Baxley passed away January 23, 2022 at the Camden Clark Hospital.

He was born February 8, 1928 in Dustin, OK to the late John Hugh Baxley and Wilma Stringfellow Baxley.

Two years later the family moved to Holdenville, OK where Baxley graduated from Holdenville High School. While a student he served as Junior Class President, played football, was on the Student Council, and Business Manager of Student Press. He was also active in Drama, Glee Club and Boys State where he was chosen President pro term of the Senate.

After high school Baxley joined the Army and volunteered for Airborne Training. He attained the status of “Senior Parachutist”. After an honorable discharge he returned to Oklahoma and enrolled at North Eastern A&M later transferring to East Central College majoring in Journalism at both. His college education was interrupted by a recall to active duty.

Baxley applied for Officer Candidate School receiving a commission in 1952. He assumed command of “D” company, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division while stationed in Korea, on the day he was promoted to First Lieutenant. He also commanded a heavy mortar company.

He returned to the states and was assigned the command of “A” Company, 504th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division, the same Division and Battalion he had been assigned to as a PFC during his enlisted tenure. He requested and received reassignment to the Far East. He assumed command and total Administrative responsibility of a vital Engineer Supply Depot at Seoul.

After ten years of service he made a tough decision to return to civilian life. Later he resigned his commission as a Reserve Commissioned Officer, grade of Captain due to travel requirements regarding his employment.

In 1959 Baxley joined the O. Ames Company, later known as Ames Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of non powered garden tools. He became a salesman in the Furniture Division. In 1963 he transferred to the Tool Division. His headquarters were again in Houston. In 1968 he was named Marketing Manager and transferred to Parkersburg. In the meantime he had married and had two sons. In 1973 he was named National Sales Manager and later promoted to Vice President of Sales. In 1986 he was promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales. He was a member of 8 associations including The Hardware Marketing Council, The American Manufacturing Association, The National Lawn and Garden Association and The National Wholesale Hardware Association.

Baxley is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jo Helen Langston Baxley; two sons, John Marcus Baxley and James Gavin Baxley; Two grandsons, Michael James Baxley and Matthew Joseph Baxley and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by seven brothers and two sisters.

A Memorial Service will be held March 19, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Bryson Morlan officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Parkersburg American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be from 1:00pm until service time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army 534 5th. Street Parkersburg, WV. 26101

