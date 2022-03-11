Obituary: Hofmann, Roger F.

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roger F. Hofmann, 78 of Washington, WV, passed away March 9, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, July 9, 1943, a son of the late Wilbert G. Hofmann and Clara L. (Zeirott) Hofmann.

Roger was a member of Hopewell Church of Christ and retired from G.E. Plastics in 1999.

He was a member of Wood County 4-H Fair Board, a little league baseball coach, Parkersburg South Band Boosters President, Life Long WVU fan, and was enlisted in the Army National Guard.

Roger is survived by his son, Shawn R. Hofmann (Cheri) of Ridgway, PA, daughter, Kara Demeter (Joshua) of Washington, WV, two grandchildren, Alexia and Daniel Hofmann, brother, Duane Hofmann of Belleville, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his spouse, Sandra Kay (Viers) Hofmann.

A Memorial Service will be Monday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Evangelist Randy Baker officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

