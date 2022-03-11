Obituary: Lathey, Elizabeth (Beth) M.

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elizabeth (Beth) M. Lathey, 70, of Williamstown passed into the arms of Jesus March 10, 2022. She was born July 13, 1951 to Olin D. and Thelma (Mossor) Grove.

Beth graduated from Tyler County High School in 1969 and then worked 12 years as a legal secretary for Law firms in Fairmont, WV and Marietta, OH. Beth then realized her dream of going to college, graduating in 3 1/2 years Summa Cum Laude with a degree In Elementary Education from Glenville State College in 1985.

Beth then spent 12 years as an exemplary elementary teacher in Williamstown and Waverly, educating and impacting many students at the two schools. Beth taught for 12 years until her physical illnesses forced her to retire and give up her main passion, teaching children.

Beth was an important Christian role model to her students, family, and friends. Her body was racked with severe pain from several maladies for more than 25 years. But those who stopped by to cheer her up and give her encouragement usually left there feeling greatly blessed and encouraged themselves.

Beth was very talented and enjoyed painting, crafting, singing, and spending time with friends and family. She was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Ronald Lathey, one sister, Sandra Henderson (Bill) of Middlebourne, and a son, D. Craig Lathey of Williamstown along with several nieces and nephews. Beth was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patricia Mason and Linda Suter.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at McClure-SchaferLankford Funeral Home with Pastor David Easter officiating.

Burial will follow at Willow Island Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 PM and 6— 8PM as well as an hour prior to services.

