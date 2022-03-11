Obituary: Robinson, Lisa

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lisa Robinson, 54, of Vienna, WV passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at her residence.

She was born May 24,, 1967 in Wurzburg, Germany, a daughter of Jerry and Carolyn Robinson of Vienna.

Lisa graduated from Martin School in 1990. For many years she participated in the Special Olympics where she played many different sports. She won a silver and bronze medal for skiing in the International Games in Park City, Utah. Lisa enjoyed doing puzzles, watching the WV Mountaineers and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Lisa is survived by her brother, Jay Robinson (Lisa); her two sisters, Tammy Cline (Rick) and Barbara Ogden (Rick); nieces and nephews, Jacob Glaspell (Kara), Ethan Ogden (Lindsey), Tom Matteson (Traci), Tony Matteson (Daphane), Michael Cline, Seth White, Justus Robinson (Courtney), Emily Robinson and Carly White (Chance); great-nieces and nephews, Xaiden, Avery, Kairi, Braxton and Maliyah; aunts and uncles, Sharon and Vic Davis and Mark and Beth Chichester; several cousins; and special family friend, Diana Dickson.

Lisa was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Martha Chichester and Mary Hale.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Rick Brookens officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice staff, and a special thank you to Amanda and Kaitlyn.

Due to family having severe allergies in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the WV Special Olympics.

