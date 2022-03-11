Obituary: Scott, Carla Jean

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carla Jean Scott, 64, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her residence.

Carla was born on April 24, 1957, in Gauley Bridge, West Virginia, the daughter of Mary Jean (Pryce) and Bruce Dale Sheppard.

She retired from Dupont, and loved camping, traveling, and spending time with family.

Carla is survived by her husband of 22 years, Michael Lee Scott; three sons, Christopher (Callie) Frazier, of Wyoming, Michael H. Scott, of Washington, West Virginia, and David M. (Angela ) Scott, of Washington, West Virginia; two sisters, Cynthia D. Williams, of Vienna, West Virginia, Lisa Wells of Mineral Wells, WV; and grandchildren, Kenzie Pigott, Riley Pigott, Aden Scott, Kenna Frazier, Taya Scott, Presley Scott, Colt Scott, Lander Frazier, and Lynden Frazier.

In addition to her parents, Carla was preceded in death by her brother, James B. Sheppard.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

