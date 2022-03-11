Advertisement

Obituary: Taylor, Connie Sue

Connie Sue Taylor Obit
Connie Sue Taylor Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Connie Sue Taylor, 68, of Parkersburg died March 9, 2022 at CCMC Memorial Campus.  She was born in Pennsboro, WV a daughter of the late Luther S. and Nellie (Hammond) Whitehair.

She was a RN and had worked at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital, Worthington Manor, and Colin Anderson.  She had attended Edgelawn United Methodist Church and was currently attending The Gathering.  She loved to play Bingo and family beach trips.

She is survived by her husband Van Taylor; son David Lee Ferrell, II (Marissa “Danielle”) of Parkersburg; four grandchildren Dakota Kellerman, Trey Jones, Declan Ferrell, and Colten Ferrell; four brothers Charlie Whitehair (Sandy), Dave Whitehair, Gary Whitehair, and Luther “Bo” Lasure (Melody); three sisters Debbie Jeffries, Loretta Gibson, and Wanda Whitehair; cousins who were like siblings: Donnie, Dwight, Bob, and John Dodd, Bonnie McCullough, and Sandy Flanagan; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her stepmother Susie Whitehair; sister Mary Bixman; brother Terry Whitehair; infant sister Bonnie; her special aunt and uncle who helped raise her Frances and Elmus Dodd; father and mother-in-law Clifford and Patsy Taylor; and cousins Linda Tingler and Bill Dodd.

Services will be Tuesday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with her niece Pastor Melody Smith officiating.  Burial will be at Mount Harmony Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV. 

Visitation will be Monday 2-4 and 6-8 PM and Tuesday one hour prior to the service.

