RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - David Workman, 76, of Ravenswood, WV passed away March 5, 2022 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born June 27, 1945, a son of the late Charlie Bill Workman and Marjorie Francis Smith Workman.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday March 15, 2022 at Sunset Memory Gardens.

