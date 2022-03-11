Obituary: Cottrell, Walter “Walt” Lew

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Walter “Walt” Lew Cottrell, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born December 3, 1944 in Newark, WV the son of Clyde Lee and Beulah Evelyn Mercer Cottrell.

Walt was a faithful member of the Apostolic United Pentecostal Church nka Christian Life Center for 50 years and presently a member of Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle. He was a manufacturing operator for many years, including the American Viscose for 10 years, Stork Bakery for 3 years, he retired from E.I. Dupont after 28 years of service, and was also employed by Concepts West for 11 years. His passion was his washer and dryer repair business. He had a tremendous love for his family and all baked sweets. He was a man of great integrity and held the banner high.

Family left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Carol Sue Delaney Cottrell; two sons, Jeffrey L. (Barbie) Cottrell and Scott (Jennifer) Cottrell; two sisters, Patsy Carter and Carolyn Persinger; one brother, Roger L. Cottrell; five grandchildren, Jeffrey Cottrell, Justin Cottrell, Hannah Beha, Courtney Cottrell and Cody Watkins; seven great-grandchildren and one expected great-granddaughter.

In addition to his parents Walt was preceded in death by four brothers, Theodore Zehm, Robert Zehm, Larry Zehm, John Zehm and one great-granddaughter.

Services will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 1 PM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, South Parkersburg with Pastor Timothy Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Monday, March 14, 2022 from 6PM to 8PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Condolences may be sent to the Cottrell family at www.lamberttatman.com

Lambert-Tatman funeral home is honored to serve the Cottrell family.

