Parkersburg Catholic advances to Class AA finals rematch with Wyoming East

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The top-seeded Parkersburg Catholic Crusaderettes (23-0) have advanced to the championship round in the Class AA state tournament and will once again take on Wyoming East in the final.

Parkersburg Catholic got their semi-final win over Petersburg 57-37, and held on after a rough second half.

Wyoming East advanced to their second straight final, after knocking off the 3 seed St. Marys Lady Devils on Friday morning 54-34.

Parkersburg Catholic will look to defeat Wyoming East after their 61-50 loss in the championship a season ago.

The Crusaderettes look to complete an undefeated season, and win a state championship for the first time since 2006. The game against Wyoming East will tip off on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

