St. Marys clinches Class AA Region One Co-Champions

St. Marys wins Regional Championship
St. Marys wins Regional Championship(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Blue Devils hosted the Wirt County Tigers for the Class AA Region One Co-Finals on Thursday night.

With a trip to Charleston on the line, the Blue Devils showed out much like they have all season.

The Blue Devils had a slower start to the game not scoring until just over two minutes into the game, but their defense was able to hold Wirt down.

And once they started, they never stopped.

St. Marys high powered offense was no match for the Tigers, with senior Grant Barnhart and junior Luke Powell leading the way.

For the first time since 2019, St. Marys will be returning to Charleston and picked up the tournaments second seed in Class AA.

