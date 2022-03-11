Train rides through New River Gorge returning this fall

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Officials say the Autumn Colors Express will return to West Virginia’s New River Gorge country this fall, traveling between Huntington and Hinton with a stop in Charleston.

The train rides in restored vintage passenger cars proved popular during the October 2019 debut season, but they were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now officials are planning for another busy season. Rail Excursion Management Company CEO Adam Auxier told The Charleston Gazette-Mail that ``demand for this event is at an all-time high.’’

Train cars travel through a 53-mile section of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve offering sights that include sheer cliffs, waterfalls and abandoned mining towns.

