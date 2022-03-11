Advertisement

Upcoming snow preparations for Washington County garage and surrounding areas

WTAP News @ 5- Washington County prep for snow storm
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - We are expected to see 3-6 inches of snow this weekend after seeing spring like temperatures recently.

Local officials say that in the last two weeks they have restocked on salt and snow materials in case we see another snow storm before spring. Tonight through tomorrow they are expected to put those materials to use.

The Washington county garage prepared 17 trucks to go out and treat the roads.

Rain is expected before the snow so garage manager Cody Griffin says it will be hard to pretreat the roads but the same tactics go into treating the roads when the snow falls.

Griffin also says that this storm is different than the ones we have seen over this Winter.

“This storm here is kind of a unique storm just as I stated we’re sixty degrees right now with a thirty degree temperature drop throughout the night. So as far as how we treat the storms we’re still going to be spreading brine, spreading salt and plowing as needed,” says Griffin.

We reached out to WVDOT and they did not give us a response on how they were preparing for the upcoming snow.

