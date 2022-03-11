W. Va. gov orders collection of surplus body armor for Ukraine

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he has directed state law enforcement to collect surplus body armor for donation to Ukraine in its defense from attack from Russia.

Justice says he has asked the West Virginia National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate with the West Virginia Law Enforcement Coalition to gather unused or recently expired ballistic vests.

County sheriffs are accepting vests at their offices for pickup by the state police and the Division of Emergency Management.

Donated body armor from West Virginia and other states will be transferred from a single U.S. collection point to Ukraine.

