W. Va. names new medical director for medical services office

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources has named a new medical director for its Office of Emergency Medical Services.

Dr. Jonathan G. Newman has served as the medical director of the Emergency Medical Services Program at Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community College since 2001.

He’s been the regional medical director of West Virginia’s EMS Regions 6 and 7 since 2002.

Newman completed pre-medicine studies at Fairmont State University, and earned a doctor of medicine degree from West Virginia University.

He completed his residency training through West Virginia University Hospitals, where he was the chief resident.

