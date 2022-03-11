Waterford advances to Division IV Girl’s Basketball Finals after win over Buckeye Central
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WTAP) -
The Waterford Lady Wildcats will be playing for a state championship, as they knocked off Buckeye Central in the semi-finals 53 to 39 on Friday afternoon.
The Cats were down 23 to 17 at halftime, but went on a 19-0 run during the second half, and pulled away for the victory.
Waterford advances to take on New Knoxville in the Division Four Championship game on Saturday in Dayton at 5:15 p.m.
Waterford is looking to win their first girl’s basketball championship since 2016.
