WVU Medicine Camden Clark thanks National Guard members with send off

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of the West Virginia National Guard were deployed back in January to help the nurses at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. Today, staff at the hospital gave them a send-off...

LIEUTENANT COLONEL COCHRAN: “Oh gosh, yes, it is hard every time. I’ve already seen tears in the eyes of my folks and it saddened me today, and I’m going to miss everybody as well...”

The National Guard members were thanked with a lunch and a blessing.

Looking to the future, Lieutenant Colonel Cochran says a lot of the team has their annual training coming up...

COCHRAN: “...and then, of course with the endeavors overseas, some of us may, you know, have some future assignments there.”

Specialist Keiondra Morris talked with us about the personal relationships she’s made with staff and patients here in Parkersburg.

She says one patient even bought her a box of chocolates to thank her for making his time in the hospital a little easier.

SPECIALIST KEIONDDRA MORRIS: “At first, I thought it was just going to be a regular job, like they just needed help, but now I really see... everyday, seeing the same faces, how grateful they are that we’re here. Especially the employees. They really show their gratitude to us, like a lot. And this luncheon was amazing. I wasn’t expecting something like this.”

Specialist Morris and her team were surprised after the luncheon with a “clap-off.”

Staff members lined the halls, expressing their gratitude to the men and women who have helped these past seven weeks.

Guard soldiers were deployed to hospitals across the state this year...

The staff at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center showed their appreciation to be one of them.

COCHRAN: “I live local so, I feel proud of this hospital and what it’s doing for our community. So, definitely will continue to recommend them for any medical service.”

