Road conditions update and snow levels advisories

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the snow starts to slow down, we will have updates on the road conditions and snow level advisories.

According to Wood County Sheriff, Rick Woodyard, the road conditions are pretty moderate. He said there are not many people on the roads so they must have known the storm was coming and decided to stay home.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation they have had crews out since about midnight plowing and treating the roads. They expect crews to remain out for the rest of Saturday and into Sunday afternoon. They said the main roads are starting to clear up and they will begin working on side roads shortly.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, the sheriff of a county may declare a snow emergency and temporarily close county and township roads within his jurisdiction for the preservation of the public peace.

Attorney General Opinion 97-015 allows the sheriff to close state and municipal roads.

Snow Level Advisories in Ohio:

Washington County: Level 2

Athens County: Level 2

Noble County: Level 2

Meigs County: Level 2

Morgan County: Level 1

Monroe County: Level 1

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

We will keep this article updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

